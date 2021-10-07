Report

Magnitude 6.1 quake jolts Tokyo area

Category: World

Date: 2021-10-07T15:14:21+0000
Shafaq News/ A magnitude-6.1 earthquake jolted the Japanese capital,Tokyo, on Thursday night, registering a strong 5 on Japan’s intensity scale. There was no threat of a tsunami.

The quake, centered in Chiba Prefecture, occurred at 10:41 p.m. at a depth of 80 kilometers, according to the Meteorological Agency.

According to NHK, operation of the Tokaido shinkansen between Tokyo and Shizuoka is currently suspended, as is operation of the JR Yamanote Line in Tokyo.

According to the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, there was no reports of damage to power-related sites in the Kanto region as of 11 p.m., NHK reported.

