Israeli troops begin withdrawal from Gaza’s Netzarim axis

Shafaq News/ Israeli forces began withdrawing from the western section of the Netzarim axis in Gaza on Monday, Israeli media reported.

Preparations were underway in Gaza City’s al-Rashid Street to welcome returning residents from southern Gaza. Banners and messages on walls and columns greeted the displaced as they prepared to make their way home.

Under the Ceasefire agreement, residents were permitted to return on foot via the Netzarim axis starting at 7:00 a.m. local time (5:00 GMT), while vehicular movement through Salah al-Din (Saladin) Street was scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m., according to local authorities.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza, in coordination with the National Ambulance Committee, announced the deployment of medical points along the return routes to provide urgent healthcare services to returning citizens.

In a statement, Gaza’s Hamas-run Interior Ministry emphasized that vehicle movements on Salah al-Din Street would only commence after coordination with Egyptian authorities. "Egyptian representatives are expected to be present between 7:00 and 8:00 a.m. to ensure smooth coordination and prevent issues," the statement said.

The ministry underscored that no vehicular movement would begin without a formal signal from Egyptian officials and mediators, citing ongoing mistrust of the Israeli military. "This enemy’s treachery cannot be trusted," the statement added.