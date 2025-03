Shafaq News/ Two Lebanese civilians were killed and 10 others injured in an Israeli airstrike on the town of Tulin in southern Lebanon, according to the Lebanese Civil Defense.

The Israeli army launched multiple airstrikes on various southern Lebanese regions, including the towns of Yater, Khreibeh, and Kfar Houna, as well as the Iqlim al-Tuffah heights and the Jabal al-Jbour area.

This is a breaking story...