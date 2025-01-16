Israeli soldiers injured in blast at Negev military base

Shafaq News/ Several Israeli soldiers were injured, some critically, in an explosion at a military base in the Negev desert, Israeli media reported on Thursday.

Reports indicated that on Wednesday an explosive device, part of munitions confiscated from southern Lebanon, detonated unexpectedly, during a training exercise at the facility.

Footage circulating on social media appeared to show wounded soldiers being evacuated to ambulances.

The Israeli military confirmed the incident and announced an investigation was underway.

In a similar incident in June 2024, nine soldiers were injured in an explosion involving weapons and ammunition at the Tze'elim military base.