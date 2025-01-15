Israeli media: Gaza ceasefire agreement "tonight"

Shafaq News/ A ceasefire agreement in Gaza and a prisoner exchange deal between Israel and Hamas are expected to be announced tonight, according to Israeli media reports.

Israeli Channel 12 stated that the signing of the agreement will take place this evening, with the official announcement possibly happening tomorrow. The release of prisoners is set to begin next Sunday.

Israeli public broadcaster cited sources involved in the talks, saying, "Negotiations are ongoing and differences are solvable."

Meanwhile, the Walla news site quoted an Israeli official stating, "There has been progress in the talks," while another official indicated that the agreement would be finalized by Thursday at the latest.

Israeli newspaper Haaretz linked the timing of the announcement to the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump next Monday, noting that Trump had informed both sides he expects not only a signed agreement but also the initiation of its implementation before his return to the White House.

The newspaper added that efforts are focused on announcing the agreement before it is presented to the Israeli Cabinet for swift approval, with implementation expected to begin on Saturday or Sunday.

Hamas will first release Israeli female prisoners, and "33 prisoners are expected to be freed over 42 days, most of them alive, in small groups."

Negotiations for the second phase of implementation are scheduled to begin on day 16, when the remaining prisoners will be released, along with the return of bodies, and final arrangements for the Israeli military’s full withdrawal from Gaza will be confirmed.