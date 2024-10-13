Israeli helicopters evacuate injured soldiers on Lebanon border

Shafaq News/ On Sunday morning, at least 7 Israeli soldiers were transferred to hospitals on the northern border with Lebanon.

“Helicopters transported at least seven soldiers and officers to Rambam Hospital in Haifa, after a tough security event on the border with Lebanon,” the Israeli website Hadashot Bizman reported.

Israeli authorities announced the sounding of sirens in Galilee, Nahariya, Akka (Acre) and all the way to Haifa.

Earlier today, Hezbollah’s has launched a series of attacks on multiple military sites, including Jardah Military site, Al-Marj site, Ramim Site, Ramya site, Keren Naftali Communications base, Zvulun military industries base, and Khirbet Zar'it base (7200) located south of Haifa. In addition, the barracks of Zar'it and Ma'ale Golani.