Israeli forces fire on returning civilians in Southern Lebanon

Shafaq News/ The Israeli army fired on civilians in southern Lebanon attempting to return to their villages, causing injuries, media outlets reported on Sunday.

Lebanese media revealed that Israeli forces fired machine guns and shells near civilians walking toward the villages of Hula and Mais al-Jabal. Residents of Kfar Kila were injured as they tried to re-enter their village.

Additionally, the Israeli military also issued radio warnings to residents of southern Lebanon, explicitly prohibiting their return to villages and towns along the border.

To further enforce the restrictions, Israeli forces erected dirt mounds along key routes, including the Wadi al-Hujeir and Wadi al-Selouqi roads, effectively blocking access to border areas.

Notably, today marks the end of the 60-day deadline for returning to evacuated areas under the November 27, 2024, ceasefire aimed at halting fighting between Hezbollah and the Israeli military.

However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office confirmed earlier that Israeli forces will not meet the withdrawal timeline, citing incomplete implementation of the agreement.