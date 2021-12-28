Report

Israeli attack targets Syria's Latakia Port, SANA says

Category: World

Date: 2021-12-28T05:48:05+0000
Shafaq News/ an Israeli missile attack targeted Fires erupted in Syria's Latakia Port's container storage area following the vicinity of Latakia Airport, Syrian state media (SANA) reported on Tuesday.

Today, "at 0300 a.m., fires erupted in the container at Syria's main commercial port container storage area following an aggressive rocket attack from the Mediterranean side." SANA added.

"The Israeli attack caused big materialistic damages, and assessing its results is still a work in progress," the Syrian defense ministry said in a statement.

The attack, the second in December, damaged the facades of a hospital, some residential buildings, and shops.

Israel has mounted frequent attacks against what it has described as Iranian targets in Syria, where Tehran-backed forces, including Lebanon's Hezbollah, have deployed over the last decade to support President Bashar al-Assad in Syria's war.

