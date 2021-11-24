Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Israeli attack kills two civilians in Syria, SANA

Category: World

Date: 2021-11-24T05:45:58+0000
Israeli attack kills two civilians in Syria, SANA

Shafaq News/ Israeli warplanes struck, at dawn today, Wednesday, points in the city of Homs, Syria.

SANA News Agency quoted a military source saying that at 01:26, the Israeli warplanes launched "an Israeli air aggression from northeastern Beirut, targeting some points in the central region."

The Agency reported that the Syrian air defenses intercepted the Israeli attack and shot down most missiles.

Two civilians were killed, and one civilian and six soldiers were injured in the attack.

The attack also resulted in material damage.

related

Syrian air defenses intercepted “Israeli aggression” over Damascus

Date: 2021-02-15 06:05:33
Syrian air defenses intercepted “Israeli aggression” over Damascus

Israel’s Netanyahu: Iran “clearly” attacked our ship

Date: 2021-03-01 07:18:03
Israel’s Netanyahu: Iran “clearly” attacked our ship

Israeli Strikes Target Iranian Oil Bound for Syria

Date: 2021-03-12 05:38:08
Israeli Strikes Target Iranian Oil Bound for Syria

Israeli targets Mediterranean port region of Latakia, Syrian Army says

Date: 2021-05-05 06:16:26
Israeli targets Mediterranean port region of Latakia, Syrian Army says

Politico: Facebook engages "Online Hate Speech" with Israeli and Palestinian officials

Date: 2021-05-16 07:58:27
Politico: Facebook engages "Online Hate Speech" with Israeli and Palestinian officials

Israeli Cabinet approves cease-fire in Gaza

Date: 2021-05-20 19:30:17
Israeli Cabinet approves cease-fire in Gaza

King Salman refuses Saudi-Israeli normalization

Date: 2020-11-27 09:54:45
King Salman refuses Saudi-Israeli normalization

Israeli FM to visit Bahrain for embassy opening

Date: 2020-12-02 17:41:59
Israeli FM to visit Bahrain for embassy opening