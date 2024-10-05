Israeli army on high alert, preparing major action in Iran: Report

Shafaq News/ The Israeli army has raised its state of alert and is preparing for a military operation in Iran, following the launch of 201 surface-to-surface missiles earlier this week, according to a report by the Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom on Saturday.

The report also noted that "Israel's attention is also focused on Iraq."

According to the Hebrew-language newspaper, Israel perceives itself as being in a "direct war against Iran." highlighting the importance of international cooperation and legitimacy in responding to the recent missile attacks, adding, "Expectations are for collaboration with other countries in retaliation."

Israeli sources, cited by the newspaper, stressed that the West understands Israel's determination, stating, "There is no room for overlooking what happened in Iran."

Gideon Sa'ar, a member of Israel’s security and political cabinet, told the newspaper, "We have not yet decided on the form of the response to Iran," adding that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is holding additional security consultations on Saturday evening regarding the response.

The Israeli military has indicated that the operation in Iran will be substantial and that the missile attacks on Israel "will have consequences."

An Israeli military official stated, "We need to mitigate risks and take advantage of opportunities," while underscoring the desire to achieve deterrence against Tehran.

However, the official also warned that "a response to the attack on Israel will not necessarily prevent another Iranian assault."

Regarding Iraq, and the drone strikes targeting Israeli forces in the Golan Heights, the report quoted Israeli sources as saying, "The Iraqi front is linked to the presence of US forces and remains under American air control, though the possibility of Israeli strikes there is not ruled out."

An unnamed senior Israeli military official, speaking on condition of anonymity, emphasized to Israel Hayom, "We will respond to this unprecedented Iranian attack."