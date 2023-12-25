Israeli army dismisses Golani brigade commander over Shujaiya Incident

Shafaq News/ The Israeli army dismissed the commander of the 51st Battalion of the Golani Brigade after alleged negligence that endangered soldiers' lives in the Shujaiya neighborhood, east of Gaza. Channel 12 reported on Monday.

The Israeli Channel 12 said Golani Brigade fighters left Gaza for a brief reprieve after sustaining heavy losses, with 44 fighters reported lost during more than 70 days in the region.

The incident gained public attention when an Israeli woman in Tel Aviv confronted a Golani Brigade soldier, accusing him of involvement in the killing of innocent people and three Israeli detainees within the Gaza Strip during an Israeli army operation.

On December 13, Israeli media revealed an ambush by fighters of the Ezz-din Al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas' military wing, on Golani Brigade soldiers in the Shujaiya neighborhood.

After the Shujaiyeh Battle, Haaretz said, "The Israeli army has never experienced such prolonged fighting in a dense urban area and therefore cannot yet declare control of the northern Gaza Strip."

According to the Israeli media, the two-hour attack Killed nine officers and soldiers, and four others were seriously injured.