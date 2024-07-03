Israeli airstrikes target Hezbollah sites in southern Lebanon, Hezbollah retaliates

Shafaq News/ Israeli fighter jets struck multiple Hezbollah sites in southern Lebanon overnight, the Israeli military reported on Tuesday.

The targets included a building used by the Hezbollah group in Aitaroun and infrastructure in Blida, Yaroun, and Tayr Harfa. Additionally, the Israeli army shelled areas near Labbouneh and Shihine with artillery to "remove threats."

The Lebanese military group did not announce any casualties.

In retaliation, Hezbollah announced that it launched dozens of rockets into northern Israel on Tuesday "in response to the Israeli enemy's attacks... and the killing of a civilian." The targeted sites included Jal Al-Allam and a military barracks in Qiryat Shemona.

Earlier on Tuesday, Lebanese state media reported that an Israeli attack killed a farmer in the village of Al-Bustan.

The ongoing conflict between Hezbollah and Israel has resulted in significant casualties. According to an AFP tally, the war has killed 493 in Lebanon, most of them fighters, but also including 95 civilians. On the Israeli side, at least 15 soldiers and 11 civilians have been killed, according to Israeli figures.

However, Israel remains highly secretive about its losses in the conflict with Hezbollah. All settlements in the northern region have been evacuated, with residents fleeing elsewhere or seeking refuge in shelters.

Internally, Israel is facing conflict over the escalating tensions with Hezbollah, which possesses an arsenal of up to 100,000 missiles, including those capable of reaching Tel Aviv, as stated by Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.