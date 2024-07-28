Israeli airstrikes hit southern Lebanon following rocket attack in Golan Heights

Shafaq News/ Israeli warplanes launched a series of airstrikes on several areas in southern Lebanon early Sunday.

Sky News Arabia reported that Israeli aircraft targeted the towns of Al-Abbassieh and Burj Al-Shamali in Tyre city, as well as Khiam and Kfarkela in the eastern sector.

The broadcaster cited its correspondent in Lebanon, noting that minor injuries from the airstrike on Burj Al-Shamali were transported to the hospital.

The Israeli airstrikes came hours after a rocket attack on the town of Majdal Shams in the Golan Heights, which resulted in 12 fatalities.

Israel accused Hezbollah of being behind the attack.

United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, and General Aroldo Lázaro Sáenz urged maximum restraint on the Lebanese-Israeli border.

“We condemn the killing of civilians, including young children and teenagers, in Majdal Shams. Civilians must be protected at all times,” the officials said in a joint statement.

The UN officials called for an end to the intense and continuous exchange of fire between Israel and Hezbollah, warning that the escalation could ignite a broader conflict, plunging the entire region into an unimaginable catastrophe.

The UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) and the office of the UN Special Coordinator are engaged in communications with both Lebanon and Israel to contain the situation.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed on Saturday that Hezbollah would pay a heavy price for the rocket attack on Majdal Shams.

In response, Hezbollah denied responsibility for the attack, which caused the highest number of casualties in both Israel and the annexed territories since the conflict began in Gaza on October 7.