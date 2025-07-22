Israeli airstrike on Iran’s Evin prison to be probed as war crime

Shafaq News – Tehran

Amnesty International has demanded a criminal investigation into Israel’s June 23 airstrikes on Tehran’s Evin prison, citing violations of international humanitarian law.

According to Amnesty, verified satellite images, video evidence, and witness testimony confirm that multiple strikes hit at least six locations within the prison complex during working hours, when many areas were filled with civilians. Iranian officials reported 80 people killed, including 79 adults and a five-year-old child.

Israel later acknowledged targeting the site, with senior officials making public statements celebrating the strike. Amnesty emphasized that, under international law, detention centers are presumed to be civilian facilities, and no credible evidence has emerged showing Evin prison served a military purpose.

