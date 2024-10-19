Israeli airstrike on Beit Lahia kills 73 Palestinians: Gaza authorities

Shafaq News/ The Palestinian News Agency reported, on Saturday, that at least 73 Palestinians were killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting a residential area in Beit Lahia, located in the northern Gaza Strip.

According to Gaza’s Government Media Office, the attack also left dozens wounded and missing, with an entire residential block destroyed.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military continues its ground invasion of the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, intensifying its siege on thousands of Palestinian families trapped in their homes amid increased aerial and ground operations.

Gaza's Civil Defense authorities announced earlier on Saturday that more than 400 Palestinians have been killed in northern Gaza over the past two weeks, as the Israeli military escalates its campaign targeting the besieged region.

According to Al-Jazeera tracker, the latest death toll stands at 43,257 Palestinians killed in the Israeli war in Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023