Israeli airstrike kills senior Hamas commander in southern Syria

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Israeli military announced the assassination of a senior field commander of the Hamas movement in southern Syria, during an airstrike overnight.

In a statement, the Israeli army said, “Air Force fighter jets attacked last night and eliminated Ahmad Mohammed Fahd, a commander in the Hamas movement.”

“Fahd was responsible for numerous terrorist operations against the Israeli army and Israel from southern Syria. These operations included the launching of rocket projectiles toward the Golan Heights.”

The military noted that Fahd was killed while planning an imminent attack. “Fahd was targeted as he was preparing to execute another attack in the immediate future, and the Israeli army will continue to strike and eliminate Hamas members wherever they operate from,” the statement concluded.

It is the first time Israel has killed a Hamas leader in Syria since October 7, 2023.

In Lebanon, Israel assassinated Deputy Hamas Chief Saleh al-Arouri in January during a drone strike in the southern Beirut suburb of Dahiyeh. In August, an Israeli airstrike killed Hamas commander Samer Al-Hajj in the southern Lebanese city of Saida.

In March, a Hamas member was killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting his car in the Tyre area. In May, the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas' military wing, announced that a military commander had been killed in an Israeli strike in eastern Lebanon.