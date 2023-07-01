Israeli National Security Adviser Says Country Not Close to Attacking Iran's Nuclear Sites

Shafaq News/ Israeli National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi asserted that Israel is not currently on the verge of launching an attack on Iran's nuclear facilities, as talks between Tehran and Washington continue in an attempt to ease tensions.

In an interview with Channel 13, Hanegbi highlighted the "uncertainty" surrounding the outcome of the talks initiated by the United States, Israel's primary ally that aims to identify measures to curb Iran's nuclear program and reduce hostilities.

Hanegbi clarified that any agreement resulting from the talks would not be considered binding on Israel.

Tel Aviv views a nuclear-armed Iran as an existential threat and remains vigilant in its security measures.

Regarding the possibility of a preemptive strike against Iran, Hanegbi stated, "We are not getting close (to this) because the Iranians have stopped, for a while now, and they are not enriching uranium to the level we see as the red line."

Israel's "red line" is defined as Iranian uranium enrichment reaching 90 percent fissile purity. Iran has increased its uranium enrichment to 60 percent in recent years.

Following the United States' withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal, which had capped Iran's uranium enrichment at 3.67 percent, Iranian and Western officials have been working to curtail Tehran's advancing nuclear activities.

The 2015 deal effectively curbed Iran's uranium enrichment and restricted its potential to develop nuclear weapons. Iran denies harboring any ambitions for nuclear armament.