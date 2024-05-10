Israeli Mossad acknowledges "Surprise" over Hamas' attack

Shafaw News/ Israel's intelligence agency (Mossad), for the first time, admitted surprise over Hamas' October 7th attack on settlements and military bases around the Gaza Strip.

Israeli security expert Yossi Melman wrote in Haaretz, "Israel's Mossad intelligence agency has admitted for the first time that it was surprised by the events of October 7, 2023."

Melman said that Mossad prepared a document for the Israeli Intelligence Heritage and Commemoration Center's bulletin detailing its activities during the Gaza conflict, marking a rare public admission of strategic miscalculation.

The Israeli security expert highlighted the significance of Mossad's admission, noting that while it may seem "straightforward," its publication in an official agency document carries weight. Though not signed, the document is believed to have been vetted by Mossad Chief David Barnea per standard operating procedures.

Melman further explained that while Mossad's primary focus isn't the Palestinian arena, it maintains extensive connections and interactions related to this field.

Notably, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government is facing considerable criticism within Israeli circles for failing to anticipate the Hamas attack on Gaza-adjacent settlements, raising questions about intelligence assessments and strategic preparedness.

Israel has launched airstrikes on the Gaza Strip in response to an attack by Hamas on October 7, which resulted in approximately 1,200 deaths.

Palestinian health authorities report that over 34,900 Palestinians have been killed since then, with the majority being women and children, and over 78,500 others have been injured.

After more than seven months of conflict, large parts of Gaza are in ruins, leading to internal displacement of 85% of the population. This comes amid a blockade restricting access to food, water, and medicine, as reported by the UN.

Israel faces accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice, with an interim ruling in January stating that it is "plausible" that genocide is occurring in Gaza. The court ordered Israel to cease such acts and ensure humanitarian aid reaches civilians in Gaza. However, Tel Aviv did not respond to the request.

Meanwhile, negotiations in Cairo over a potential hostage-release deal have concluded without a clear resolution of differences, and Israel intends to proceed with its operation in Rafah as planned.

The ongoing closure of the Rafah border crossing by Israel is described as "choking off the entry of life-saving aid into Gaza" by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.