Lebanon warns of Mossad recruitment via Facebook

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Lebanon’s General Directorate of General Security (GDGS) warned about interacting with the “Sawa” Facebook page allegedly linked to Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency.

In a statement, the GDGS noted that the page aims to recruit Lebanese citizens to work for the agency.

On several occasions, the GDGS warned about text messages (through SMS and social media) phone calls, and “suspicious social media pages” that could steal personal information or lure recipients into espionage traps.

The GDGS pointed out that numerous messages sent to Lebanese phones have been traced back to Mossad, exploiting Lebanon’s economic hardships.