Israeli Jets launch pre-dawn strikes on Southern Lebanon with ongoing border clashes

Shafaq News/ Israeli warplanes carried out a series of intensive airstrikes on southern Lebanon early Thursday, targeting several towns near the border, according to Lebanese military sources.

The sources reported that "in the span of about half an hour, Israeli warplanes launched 11 airstrikes on several towns in the eastern and central sectors of the southern border region, including Mais al-Jabal, Aytaroun, Khiam, Sheheen, Taybeh, and Blida."

The strikes were accompanied by artillery shelling that targeted additional towns in both the eastern and western sectors of the border area. The sources noted heavy drone activity over much of southern Lebanon during the attacks.

Cross-border shelling between Israel and Lebanon has been ongoing since October 8, 2023, following the eruption of war between Hamas and Israel in Gaza. The escalating violence has fueled international concerns of a broader regional conflict.

The clashes between Hezbollah and Israeli forces have resulted in hundreds of deaths and injuries since they began, displacing thousands of civilians on both sides of the border.