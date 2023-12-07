Israeli Foreign Minister criticizes U.N. Secretary-General, accuses him of endangering world peace

Shafaq News/ Israel's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Eli Cohen, said U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres's tenure threatens world peace.

"Guterres's tenure is a danger to world peace. His request to activate Article 99 and a call for a cease-fire in Gaza, constitutes support for the terrorist organization Hamas, and an inspiration for the murder of the elderly, the kidnapping of babies, and the rape of women. Those who support world peace must support the liberation of Gaza from Hamas." Cohen wrote on X.

On Wednesday, the U.N. Secretary sent an unprecedented letter to the Security Council presidency invoking Article 99 of the United Nations Charter.

He said that the Israeli "hostilities have created appalling human suffering, physical destruction, and collective trauma across Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territory."

Guterres listed that since the start of Israel's military operation, more than 15,000 people have reportedly been killed, over 40 percent of whom were children. Thousands of others have been injured. More than half of all homes have been destroyed. Some 80 percent of the population of 2.2 million has been forcibly displaced into increasingly smaller areas. More than 1.1 million people have sought refuge in UNRWA facilities across Gaza, "creating overcrowded, undignified, and unhygienic conditions."

He pointed out that only 14 out of 36 facilities are partially functional in Gaza.

"While delivery of supplies through Rafah continues, quantities are insufficient and have dropped since the pause came to an end. We are simply unable to reach those in need inside Gaza."

Guterres called on the international community to bear responsibility and use "all its influence to prevent further escalation and end this crisis."

If the U.N. Security Council considered Guterres's recommendation, the resolution could grant the council specific enforcement capabilities, such as imposing sanctions or authorizing the deployment of an international force to ensure compliance. However, these measures are constrained by the five veto powers that held the Council: China, Russia, the United States, the United Kingdom, and France.