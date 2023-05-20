Israeli Foreign Minister Optimistic about Potential Normalization with Saudi Arabia

Shafaq News/ Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen expressed optimism about the possibility of normalization with Saudi Arabia, stating that "it is not a matter of if, but when."

Cohen emphasized "common interests between the two countries" and highlighted the priority of achieving further normalization with the Arab and Islamic world.

He interpreted the recent agreement to resume relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia as a message from the Saudis to the United States, indicating their desire for a more positive approach from Washington.

The Israeli foreign minister disclosed that prominent figures in the Biden administration and U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham have recently engaged in discussions about peace with Israel with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Cohen also indicated that more agreements are “on the horizon,” with countries such as Niger, Mauritania, Somalia, Djibouti, Malaysia, and Indonesia being potential targets for normalization.

He conveyed a message to these countries, highlighting the benefits of the Abraham Accords and emphasizing Israel's willingness to provide economic and technological assistance in sectors like agriculture and water.

Last week, Axios reported that the Biden administration is actively working towards normalizing relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel before the end of the year, with a timeframe of 6 to 7 months being mentioned, according to anonymous sources familiar with the matter.

Normalization between Israel and Saudi Arabia would mark a significant milestone in the region, potentially reshaping the geopolitical dynamics and fostering g