Israeli Army kills Hamas rocket commander

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Israeli military announced the killing of Ahmad Abdul-Halim Abu Hussein, identified as the commander responsible for rocket launches within Hamas's West Jabalia Battalion.

In a statement, the army said Abu Hussein, described as overseeing the battalion’s rocket systems, “had been involved in firing numerous rockets and projectiles at Israeli territory and military forces in the Gaza Strip.”

The military added that several individuals involved in the October 7 attacks were also eliminated, including Muhammad Abdul Rahman Muhammad Zaqout, who reportedly infiltrated Israeli territory during the assault carried out by Hamas.

Hamas did not confirm the Israeli allegations.

Meanwhile, in southern Gaza, Israeli airstrikes on a residential home in Rafah killed and injured civilians, on Monday.

The Palestinian news agency (WAFA) cited medical sources reporting that four people were killed and several others wounded in the strike on a house in the Musabeh neighborhood, north of Rafah city.

Rescue workers from the Red Crescent said five injured individuals were transported to Al-Awda Hospital in the Nuseirat refugee camp following Israeli shelling of homes in the camp’s northern areas.

According to WAFA, “Israel continues its aggression on Gaza by land, sea, and air since October 7, 2023, resulting in the deaths of 44,211 people, the majority of whom are women and children, and injuring 104,567 others.”