Israel vows retribution against countries recognizing Palestine as a state

Shafaq News/ Israel has warned countries that recognized "the State of Palestine" after last October's attack, according to an Israeli diplomat.

Ron Prosor, Israel's ambassador to Germany, stated that "Israel will not forget or forgive the nations that acknowledged Palestine following the Hamas assault last year."

"These countries are providing terrorists with favorable winds. During the next massacre, their hands will be stained with the blood of innocents," Prosor told Table.Briefings.

Earlier, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's spokesman, Steffen Hebestreit, confirmed that the German government would comply with an International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for alleged war crimes during the Swords of Iron operation.

When asked if Germany would execute such an order, Hebestreit responded, "Of course. Yes, we abide by the law."

A day before the German statement, Prosor expressed outrage on social media. Prosor wrote on X in both German and English, "This is outrageous! The German 'Staatsräson' is now being put to the test—no ifs or buts. This contrasts with the weak statements we hear from some institutions and political actors. The public statement that Israel has the right to self-defense loses credibility if our hands are tied as soon as we defend ourselves."

Prosor continued, "The Chief Prosecutor [of the ICC] equates a democratic government with Hamas, thereby demonizing and delegitimizing Israel and the Jewish people. He has completely lost his moral compass. Germany has a responsibility to readjust this compass. This disgraceful political campaign could become a nail in the coffin for the West and its institutions. Do not let it come to that!"

On Monday, ICC prosecutor Karim Khan announced that he had requested arrest warrants for Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and three Hamas leaders, including its chief, Yahya Sinwar.

Norway, Spain, and Ireland have expressed strong support for the ICC's decision.

If the warrants are issued, it could place members of the court, which includes nearly all European Union countries, in a diplomatically challenging position.