Israel uses Jewish inmates to raid the cells of Palestinian prisoners

Shafaq News/ The Israeli Prison Service used Jewish criminals to raid the cells of Palestinian prisoners in Megiddo Prison after a number of them lowered a Israeli flag in the facility.

According to Israeli media, the prison service enlisted Jewish criminal inmates to carry out this campaign in the sections of Palestinian prisoners.

The war between Israel and Hamas entered its thirtieth day with continued Israeli airstrikes on Gaza neighborhoods. The airstrikes have resulted in thousands of casualties among the Palestinian population, prompting international calls for an immediate ceasefire.

The bombardment has disrupted many medical facilities and made it challenging to rescue the wounded and retrieve bodies from under the rubble.