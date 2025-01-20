Hamas slams Israel’s prisoner treatment: Resistance Morality vs. Occupation Fascism

Shafaq News/ Hamas confirmed, on Monday, that the condition of Palestinian prisoners released in exchange for Israeli female hostages highlights the stark contrast between the "morality of resistance" and the "fascism of occupation."

On Sunday, Israel released 90 Palestinian prisoners, including both men and women, in exchange for the release of three Israeli female hostages from Gaza, as part of the first phase of a ceasefire agreement brokered by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States.

In a statement, Hamas congratulated “our people, our nation, and the free people of the world on the release of the first batch of our male and female detainees from the occupation's prisons," praising the large Palestinian crowds that turned out to welcome the released prisoners despite what it described as Israeli “repressive” measures.

This was "a declaration of defiance against the occupation."

Meanwhile, the group condemned the Israeli treatment of Palestinian prisoners, explaining, “Images of the release of the three female enemy hostages show them in good physical and mental health, while our prisoners show signs of neglect and exhaustion, highlighting the stark contrast between the values and ethics of the resistance and the brutality and fascism of the occupation.”

Hamas also reiterated its commitment to securing full freedom for prisoners in the effort to “liberate our land, sanctities, and end the occupation.”

For decades, Israel has occupied territories in Palestine, Syria, and Lebanon, refusing to withdraw and obstructing the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, based on the pre-1967 borders.

During its war on Gaza, Israel detained thousands of Palestinians from the Strip, including women and healthcare workers. Many faced torture, medical neglect, and starvation, leading to the deaths of several, according to human rights organizations and Israeli media reports.

In total, Israel holds over 10,400 Palestinian prisoners in its jails, while approximately 96 Israeli hostages are in Gaza, with Hamas reporting the deaths of dozens of them in random Israeli airstrikes.

The ceasefire's first phase lasts 42 days, during which negotiations will take place to initiate the second and third phases. In the first phase, Hamas will release 33 Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, the number of which will depend on the classification of each Israeli hostage—military (in exchange for 50 Palestinian prisoners) or civilian (in exchange for 30 Palestinian prisoners).