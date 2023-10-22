Israel targets Damascus, Aleppo airports

Shafaq News / Israel unleashed a salvo of missiles in a predawn attack on Sunday, targeting both Damascus and Aleppo international airports.
According to a Syrian military official, Israel launched a barrage of missiles from the direction of the Mediterranean Sea, west of Latakia, and from the Golan Heights, specifically aimed at Damascus and Aleppo international airports.
This strike led to the demise of a civilian worker at Damascus airport, leaving another worker critically injured and causing significant material damage to the airport.
The Syrian Ministry of Transport redirected all scheduled flights, both arrivals and departures, through Latakia International Airport.