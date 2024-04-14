Israel's president: Iran attack was a declaration of war

Shafaq News/ Israeli President Isaac Herzog declared that Iran's recent attack on Israel constitutes a "declaration of war."

The attack, which occurred late on Saturday, involved missiles, ballistic missiles, drones, and cruise missiles launched by Iran and its proxies from multiple directions in the Middle East.

"Last night, We were attacked from four corners of the Middle East with proxies shooting at us, firing ballistic missiles, drones, and cruise missiles… This is like a real war… this is a declaration of war," Herzog told a media outlet.

"Israel is considering its response but did not specify details regarding the timing or location of the retaliation."

"We always listen to our allies and partners and respect their views," Herzog said. "We are considering all available options and will take whatever measures necessary to protect our citizens."

Calling for international action, Herzog urged the world to confront Tehran, describing it as an "empire of evil" that must be dealt with firmly.

As fears grow of a broader war in the Middle East following Iran's retaliatory attack on Israel, US President Joe Biden intervened to prevent the Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu from launching an imminent airstrike on Tehran.

According to the Israeli newspaper Maariv, Biden successfully dissuaded Netanyahu from proceeding with the attack, instructing the return of aircraft that were en route to carry out operations within Iranian territories.

John Kirby, the National Security Council Spokesman, pointed out that Biden "doesn't believe" that Iran's attack "needs" to escalate into broader war.

Kirby says the "US would take serious measures against Iran if American troops were threatened in the Middle East following Iran's retaliatory attack on Israel."

Earlier, a senior White House official told Axios that the US President told the Israeli Prime Minister during a call on Saturday that the US would not support any Israeli counterattack against Iran.

According to Axios sources, the official said that when Biden told Netanyahu that the US would not participate in any offensive operations against Iran and would not support such operations, Netanyahu said he understood.

On the other hand, a senior White House official stated, according to CNN, that "Biden clarified to Netanyahu that Washington would not participate in any military operations against Iran."

These statements aligned with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's remarks after the Iranian attack on Israel, stating that "Washington is not seeking a conflict with Tehran."

Moreover, NBC News reported that senior officials in the Biden administration, along with senior defense officials, have voiced concerns about potential swift actions by Israel in response to the Iranian attack.

According to three informed sources cited by NBC News, President Biden has privately expressed concerns that Prime Minister Netanyahu might seek to draw the United States into a broader conflict.

In contrast, the Iranian Army Chief of Staff, Mohammad Bagheri, announced on Sunday that Iran's response would escalate if Israel attempted to retaliate against the previous night's assaults.

"Our retaliation will be far-reaching if Israel chooses to respond to last night's attacks," he stated.

"We have sent a clear message to Washington through the Swiss embassy," Bagheri disclosed, "any cooperation between the United States and Israel in potential future actions would jeopardize the security of American bases, leading to reciprocal measures from Iran."