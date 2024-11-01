Israel reports 87 deaths among soldiers and civilians in October
Shafaq News/
The Israeli military announced on Friday that a total of 87 Israelis, both
soldiers and civilians, were killed in October amid intensified attacks across
multiple fronts.
According to
Israel’s Army Radio, the casualties included “64 military and security
personnel and 23 civilians.” These deaths were attributed to a range of
incidents, including rocket attacks, missile strikes, and on-ground clashes.
On Thursday,
a barrage of rockets fired from southern Lebanon into northern Israel resulted
in the deaths of seven individuals, including four Thai workers. This incident
marks the deadliest attack since Israel began its military operations in
southern Lebanon in early October.
Despite
official Israeli figures, authorities have imposed a media blackout, with all
casualty information requiring approval from the Israeli military. Observers
suggest that actual Israeli casualties may be higher than the reported numbers.
Hezbollah
claims to have killed approximately 95 Israeli soldiers and injured more than
900, including high-ranking officers, since October 1. Meanwhile, Al Jazeera’s
tracker reported that at least 1,139 Israelis have been killed since October 7,
2023.