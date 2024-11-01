Israel reports 87 deaths among soldiers and civilians in October

Shafaq News/ The Israeli military announced on Friday that a total of 87 Israelis, both soldiers and civilians, were killed in October amid intensified attacks across multiple fronts.

According to Israel’s Army Radio, the casualties included “64 military and security personnel and 23 civilians.” These deaths were attributed to a range of incidents, including rocket attacks, missile strikes, and on-ground clashes.

On Thursday, a barrage of rockets fired from southern Lebanon into northern Israel resulted in the deaths of seven individuals, including four Thai workers. This incident marks the deadliest attack since Israel began its military operations in southern Lebanon in early October.

Despite official Israeli figures, authorities have imposed a media blackout, with all casualty information requiring approval from the Israeli military. Observers suggest that actual Israeli casualties may be higher than the reported numbers.

Hezbollah claims to have killed approximately 95 Israeli soldiers and injured more than 900, including high-ranking officers, since October 1. Meanwhile, Al Jazeera’s tracker reported that at least 1,139 Israelis have been killed since October 7, 2023.