Israel provides Gaza with 60,000 liters of fuel

Shafaq News / The Israeli War Council Decided to Provide 60,000 Liters of Fuel to International Organizations in Gaza within the Next 48 Hours.

The Israeli Emergency Government's former Defense Minister and member of the War Council, Benny Gantz, as per "Russia Today", stated that "the approval for the transfer came once upon the request of international entities to operate desalination and sanitation facilities and to meet additional needs for institutions operating in the southern Gaza Strip."

He emphasized that "this decision is not about changing strategy, but rather about providing a specific response to support the ongoing fighting carried out by the Israeli army. The entire policy will be discussed in the political and security cabinet when the time comes."

Earlier, the Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini, announced that the agency's work in the Gaza Strip would cease due to fuel shortages.

Lazzarini pointed out that "the humanitarian response in the Gaza Strip, which more than two million people depend on, is gradually nearing its end due to the prohibition of fuel entry into the Gaza Strip since October 7th."

Since last October 7th, the Gaza Strip has been witnessing a severe Israeli war that has claimed the lives of around 12,000 citizens, with an estimated 70% being children and women. Moreover, over 28,000 other citizens have been injured.