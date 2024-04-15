Israel prepares "clear and decisive" response to recent Iranian attack

Shafaq News/ Israeli media reports have unveiled Israel's stance regarding the recent Iranian attack, declaring that its response "will be clear and decisive."

According to Israeli Channel 12, the Israeli Air Force is actively preparing for this response, with specific operational details being kept under wraps until the execution of the plan.

The primary objective, as outlined by the channel, is to "send a strong message that Israel will not tolerate any attempts by Iran to establish a new strategic balance in the region."

While the response is expected to align with American interests, Channel 12 notes that it may not be entirely coordinated with the United States. Nevertheless, Israeli authorities are committed to adhering to the rules set by their American counterparts in shaping their response strategy.

Earlier, Israeli news reports revealed disagreements among members of the Israeli cabinet regarding the response to the Iranian attack.

The Israeli response will be decided by a specially formulated three-member war cabinet of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant, and Benny Gantz, the former head of the Israeli military who joined the government after the Gaza war on October 7.

However, some figures within the council objected to this approach, as reported by The Times of Israel.

Israeli Minister Gallant told Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin that Israel has no choice but to respond to the unprecedented missile and drone attack launched by Iran over the weekend, a U.S. official and another source briefed on the call told Axios.

However, according to the Israeli newspaper Maariv, Biden successfully dissuaded Netanyahu from proceeding with the attack, instructing the return of aircraft that were en route to carry out operations within Iranian territories.

On the other hand, John Kirby, the National Security Council Spokesman, pointed out that Biden "doesn't believe" that Iran attack "needs" to escalate into broader war.

Kirby says the "U.S. would take serious measures against Iran if American troops were threatened in the Middle East following Iran's retaliatory attack on Israel."

On Sunday, a senior White House official told Axios that the U.S. President told the Israeli Prime Minister during a call on Saturday that the U.S. will not support any Israeli counterattack against Iran.

According to Axios sources, the official said that when Biden told Netanyahu that the U.S. would not participate in any offensive operations against Iran and would not support such operations, Netanyahu said he understood.

On the other hand, a senior White House official stated that "Biden clarified to Netanyahu that Washington would not participate in any military operations against Iran," according to CNN.