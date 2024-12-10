Israel orders demilitarized zone in southern Syria following Al-Assad's fall

Shafaq News/ Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz instructed the military to establish a demilitarized zone in southern Syria following the collapse of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government.

During a visit to a naval base in the northern city of Haifa, Katz stated, "Together with the Prime Minister, we have directed the Israeli army to create an area entirely free of weapons and terrorist threats in southern Syria, without a permanent Israeli presence."

The defense minister said the initiative aims to "prevent terrorist groups from organizing within Syria."

Earlier, Katz confirmed that the Israeli military had targeted and destroyed Syrian naval capabilities during overnight strikes.

"The Israeli army has acted in Syria in recent days to hit and dismantle strategic capabilities that threaten the State of Israel," Katz said. "The navy successfully conducted an operation last night to destroy the Syrian fleet."

Katz also issued a warning to Syria’s new leadership, urging them not to follow "Al-Assad's approach" in relations with Israel.

The developments follow intensified Israeli military actions in Syria after Al-Assad's regime fell in the face of a rapid opposition advance over the weekend.

Israel has conducted hundreds of strikes in Syria during its civil war, targeting what it says are threats to its security.