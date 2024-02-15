Israel kills three Hezbollah members in Lebanon

Shafaq News/ The Israeli military said it had killed a commander in Hezbollah's elite Radwan unit, his commander, and another operative in a "precise airstrike" in Nabatieh.

Hezbollah said three of its fighters had been killed.

One of those killed by the Israeli strikes, senior Hezbollah Radwan commander Ali Muhammad al-Dabs, was the "mastermind of that terror plot and also managed significant aspects of the Lebanese terror group's attacks on Israel since October 7."

The second Hezbollah operative killed was his deputy Hassan Ibrahim Issa, and the third Hezbollah member's identity was reported by local media as Hussein Ahmed Aqeel.

The Israeli operation in Nabatiye killed seven civilians, including three children.