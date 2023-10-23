Israel delays ground operation in Gaza following US request amid hostage crisis

Shafaq News/ Israel has agreed to postpone its ground attack on Gaza following a request from the United States and European countries, aiming to ensure additional American reinforcements are in place in the Middle East.

The decision, confirmed by Israeli Army Radio on Monday, aligns with concerns voiced by Washington about potential attacks on US forces in the region.

According to an insider cited by The New York Times, Washington urged Israel to delay the ground operation to enhance preparedness for possible assaults on American military personnel, particularly from regional groups allegedly supported by Iran. The United States fears the number of attacks on American forces could escalate following Israel's decision to deploy forces to Gaza.

While the Biden administration supports Israel's intention to neutralize the Hamas movement through a ground operation, it also advocates for a temporary halt. This pause aims to facilitate negotiations for the release of hostages and the delivery of humanitarian aid.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin reportedly advised Israel to delay the operation, emphasizing the priority of securing the safe return of the hostages, particularly American citizens Judith and Natalie Raanan.

The recent release of the Raanan family members has bolstered hopes within the American administration about the potential for securing the freedom of additional hostages through ongoing negotiations. American officials are intensifying efforts to resolve the hostage crisis and are closely coordinating with Israeli counterparts.