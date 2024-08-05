Israel considers pre-emptive strike on Iran amid rising tensions

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Hebrew media reported that Israel might consider a pre-emptive strike to deter Iran if evidence of Tehran preparing an attack emerges, following a meeting between Prime Minister Netanyahu and Israeli security leaders.

According to the Times of Israel, “Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met late Sunday with Israeli security leaders, including Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevy, Mossad Chief David Barnea, and Shin Bet Chief Ronen Bar.”

“The meeting was held amid preparations for anticipated attacks on Israel by Iran and its Lebanese ally Hezbollah,” it affirmed.

During the meeting, the possibility of striking Iran as a deterrent was discussed, Yedioth Ahronoth reported.

However, security officials emphasized that such an action would only be considered with specific intelligence indicating an imminent attack from Tehran.

Based on Axios reports, Blinken stated the US believes an attack could begin as early as Monday.

“The attacks could come within the next 24 to 48 hours,” Blinken said.

Unlike the Iranian attack on Israel on April 13, which involved nearly 350 drones and missiles intercepted by the US and Israel, Blinken noted that the form of retaliation this time remains uncertain.

“The US believes that Iran and Hezbollah will both retaliate.”

Following the assassination of Hezbollah leader Fouad Shukr in Beirut and Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran last week, Iran is likely to retaliate against Israel in the coming days or weeks. Iran has blamed Israel for Haniyeh’s death and has pledged a response.

In addition, Hezbollah secretary-general Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah stated that the conflict with Israel has "entered a new phase" as he addressed supporters gathered for the funeral of Shukur.

Sayyed Nasrallah said that Hezbollah is considering a "real, studied" response to the attack rather than a symbolic one and added that several countries had urged the Lebanese group against retaliating.