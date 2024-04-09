Israel confirms striking military sites in southern Syria

Israel confirms striking military sites in southern Syria
2024-04-09T10:23:29+00:00

Shafaq News/ The Israeli army on Tuesday said it carried out overnight attacks on Syrian army sites in the south of the country

A military statement said air strikes hit Syrian army posts in the town of Mhajjah in response to rockets fired on Israel-occupied Golan Heights. Another Syrian military post was shelled with artillery. No casualties or damage were reported yet.

Several Israeli attacks were reported in Syria in recent months; last week, at least seven members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps were killed, including two top generals, in an attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus.

