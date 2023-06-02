Israel complains about Hezbollah's maneuvers to UN

Shafaq News / Last night, the Israeli ambassador to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, submitted an official complaint against lebanon to the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, and the Security Council, regarding the recent military maneuvers conducted by Hezbollah.
In the complaint submitted, the Israeli ambassador considered these maneuvers a flagrant violation of Security Council Resolutions 1701 and 1559.
In his message, Ardan said: "Israel expects, and demands lebanon to control what is happening in its territory and work to prevent terrorist groups from arming themselves, planning and carrying out terrorist attacks against Israel." According to his expression, as reported on the seventh Hebrew channel.
And called on the Security Council to strongly condemn iran and Hezbollah for their role in destabilizing the region, calling on the Lebanese government to implement its obligations regarding UN resolutions.
Erdan said in the letter that "Israel will take all necessary measures to protect its citizens and its sovereignty."