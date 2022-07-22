Report

Israel attacks Syria's Damascus, killing three -Syrian state media

Date: 2022-07-22T06:29:11+0000
Shafaq News/ An Israeli attack on Syria's capital, Damascus, has killed three soldiers and injured seven others, SANA said.

"The Israeli enemy carried out an air strike... from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan... The aggression killed three soldiers and wounded seven others," the defense ministry said in a statement.

Syrian air defenses have intercepted the missiles targeting points in Damascus's vicinity.

The attack also caused material damage. SANA said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said three people had been killed and ten wounded.

The missiles also destroyed an "Iranian weapons depot," the monitor said.

Since the civil war broke out in Syria in 2011, Israel has carried out hundreds of air strikes against Syria, targeting government troops, allied Iran-backed forces, and Hezbollah members.

