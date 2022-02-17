Israel attacks Syria, a second within a month

Shafaq News/ Israel carried out, on Wednesday, a strike using several surface-to-surface missiles from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights targeting points south of Damascus, Syria's capital.

The Syrian defense ministry said on Facebook that the attack resulted in some material damage.

This is the second Israeli aerial strike on Syria this month after Israel targeted anti-aircraft batteries on February 9 in response to a missile fired from Syria.

Since 2011, when the war broke out in Syria, Israel has carried out hundreds of airstrikes, targeting government positions and the army.