Israel announces officer killed, two soldiers injured in clashes with Hezbollah

Shafaq News/ The Israeli army announced, on Monday, the death of an officer and the serious injury of two soldiers in ongoing clashes with Hezbollah on the Lebanese border.

The Israeli army stated that Staff Sergeant Itay Azulai, 25, was killed, and two other soldiers were seriously wounded during a battle on the Lebanese border, noting that a mortar shell injured the soldiers.

The Israeli army also announced that it would begin “a military drill in the Western Galilee region in northern Israel today.”

Observers note that Israel has been “tight-lipped” about its human and material losses in military confrontations with Hezbollah and its ground battles in the Gaza Strip. “The country has prohibited filming, sharing of images, and videos, and has warned against providing information to the media, except through outlets under strict government control.”

Airstrikes on Beirut's Southern Suburbs

Last night, Israeli airstrikes targeted Beirut’s southern suburbs once again, causing large fires and thick smoke to rise from the heavily bombarded area. A series of explosions were heard following the strikes.

The Israeli army claimed that its air force, guided by intelligence, bombed a Hezbollah intelligence headquarters in Beirut. The strikes also reportedly targeted Hezbollah weapons depots in the capital and other locations across Lebanon.

Meanwhile, the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health reported that six people, including three children, were killed in an Israeli airstrike on Qmatiyeh, in Mount Lebanon, last night.

Hezbollah Retaliates

In response, Hezbollah stated, “In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and their heroic and honorable resistance, and in defense of Lebanon and its people, the Islamic Resistance fighters launched a rocket salvo at the Karmiel settlement at 06:55 AM on Monday, October 7, 2024.”

Before that, Hezbollah had announced in another statement that it had shelled the Nimra base (one of the main bases in the northern region) west of Tiberias with a barrage of rockets.

"Earlier, Israel claimed that its air defenses had intercepted rockets fired by Hezbollah over Haifa, which targeted a restaurant, as Hezbollah launched several missiles from southern Lebanon toward the Galilee. Israel announces officer killed, two soldiers injured in clashes with Hezbollah. Israel announces officer killed, two soldiers injured in clashes with Hezbollah

Footage shows destruction in one of the streets in occupied #Haifa after reports of several rockets being fired from #Lebanon toward the area, with smoke rising in the aftermath. pic.twitter.com/qY2N8J63vJ — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) October 6, 2024

However, Hezbollah stated that it had targeted the Carmel base, south of Haifa, with "Fadi 1" rockets.