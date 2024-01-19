Israel among 'worst' countries for arbitrary journalist detentions in 2023

Shafaq News / The Committee to Protect Journalists report reveals Israel's inclusion among the world's worst nations for arbitrary journalist detentions since the start of the Gaza war in October 2023, sharing the spotlight with Iran. The report, released on Thursday, marks Israel's first appearance on the list of "Worst Jailers of Journalists," placing it on par with Iran.

China and Myanmar topped the violators, imprisoning over 40 journalists each in 2023, followed by Belarus, Russia, and Vietnam. Israel, alongside Iran, holds the sixth position, with 17 Palestinian journalists detained in its prisons in December 2023, marking its first appearance among the worst offenders.

Committee to Protect Journalists Executive Director stated that Israel's inclusion in the list reflects a broader suppression campaign against freedom of expression and criticism of the Gaza war. He emphasized that Israel's position in the 2023 prison census highlights the erosion of a fundamental democratic standard – press freedom.

The arrests are part of a broader pattern of risks faced by journalists covering the conflict between Israel and Gaza. The Committee to Protect Journalists noted that at least 83 media workers, mostly Palestinians, have been killed in Gaza. The committee documented various incidents targeting journalists in Israel and Palestine, including assaults, threats, cyberattacks, and surveillance.