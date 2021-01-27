Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Israel-Sudan signing ceremony in Washington within months, minister says

Category: World

Date: 2021-01-27T13:34:22+0000
Israel-Sudan signing ceremony in Washington within months, minister says

Shafaq News/ Israel and Sudan will finalize a diplomatic deal to normalize relations at a signing ceremony in Washington in the next three months, Israeli Intelligence Minister Eli Cohen said on Wednesday.

No immediate comment from Sudanese officials or from the U.S. embassy in Israel.

Sudan’s civilian government has said the deal to normalize relations with Israel can only take effect once approved by a transitional legislative council that is yet to be formed.

Sudan joined the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco last year in agreeing to move toward normal relations with Israel in U.S.-brokered deals. The new U.S. administration of President Joe Biden has said it wants to build on those deals.

“The peace agreement’s draft is progressing and a signing ceremony for Israel and Sudan is expected in Washington in the next three months,” Cohen told Israel’s Ynet TV.

Cohen headed a delegation to Sudan on Monday to discuss advancing the normalization deal. He told Ynet TV that officials discussed three economic plans as well as border security.

Cohen said he brought his hosts oil and fruit from the Holy Land and as a parting gift received an M16 rifle.

related

Sixteen killed in the Israeli attack on Syria near the Iraqi borders

Date: 2021-01-13 07:43:20
Sixteen killed in the Israeli attack on Syria near the Iraqi borders

Lebanese army shot down an Israeli drone

Date: 2020-09-10 16:59:43
Lebanese army shot down an Israeli drone

Bahrain delegation arrives in Israel on Gulf Air flight

Date: 2020-11-18 10:02:20
Bahrain delegation arrives in Israel on Gulf Air flight

"Security incident" between Hezbollah and Israel

Date: 2020-07-27 14:00:30
"Security incident" between Hezbollah and Israel

Amid warnings of civil war, Corona kills Israel

Date: 2020-08-01 12:23:12
Amid warnings of civil war, Corona kills Israel

Israel's Alleged Syria Strike a hidden message to Biden, sources Say

Date: 2021-01-15 06:16:49
Israel's Alleged Syria Strike a hidden message to Biden, sources Say

Israel is concerned about UAE

Date: 2020-09-14 09:02:42
Israel is concerned about UAE

Israel and Bahrain agree to open embassies

Date: 2020-11-18 15:55:36
Israel and Bahrain agree to open embassies