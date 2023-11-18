Israel Rejects updated prisoner exchange deal with Hamas

Shafaq News/ Late Friday, Israel conveyed its complete rejection of the revised prisoner exchange proposal with Hamas to Qatari mediators. The deal, which included the release of 50 Israeli captives held in Gaza, faced opposition from Israel due to its insistence on not separating families in captivity.

According to Yedioth Ahronoth, Israel's firm stance demands the simultaneous release of all mothers and children in Gaza from the Strip. Despite this, Israel expressed a willingness to be flexible regarding the duration of the pause in hostilities in Gaza to facilitate the release of more captives.

The Newspaper revealed that Israeli representatives also indicated that a potential deal involving the release of 70 to 80 hostages remains open for discussion.

The decision to reject the current proposal was reached during an overnight war cabinet meeting.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, aligning with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant's position and supported by IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi and Shin Bet Chief Ronen Bar, emphasized that increasing military pressure on Hamas would enhance the likelihood of a successful deal.

The Newspaper said that Qatari mediators and Hamas leaders have been out of contact for the past day, with Hamas cutting ties with Qatar following the IDF's operation at al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza. Hamas leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, asserted that negotiations with Israel cannot proceed as long as the IDF operates in the hospital.