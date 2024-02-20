Israel: Hamas proposes a different leader to replace Sinwar

Shafaq News/ Hamas's leadership is searching for a new leader in Gaza to replace Yahya Sinwar, who may be assassinated, according to Israeli claims.

The Times of Israel quoted Israeli Minister of Security Yoav Gallant as saying, "Hamas's leadership abroad has lost confidence in Sinwar and his commanders in Gaza, and that the group's battalions in Khan Younis have been defeated."

"Hamas does not trust its commanders; this is a very noticeable thing," Gallant said.

The Palestinian group has not officially responded to Israel's claims that it is seeking to replace Sinwar, who "has been out of contact for weeks."

According to Israeli media outlets, Ruhi Mushtaha is a possible replacement for Sinwar.

He is Sinwar's closest ally. They shared a cell and were freed together in the Gilad Shalit exchange deal. Mushtaha then became Sinwar's trusted assistant and special envoy. He may have also been in touch with Hamas's foreign leadership lately.

Israel had rumors that Ruhi Mushtaha and Ahmed Gandour, the Hamas commander who connected the military and political wings, were killed. But other reports said that Mushtaha was hiding in Rimal and survived. He has been discreet since then and has not appeared or spoken in public.

Despite the increasing pressure, Hamas officials repeatedly confirmed all its members, including Sinwar, would sooner fight to the death than surrender or go into exile."

Israel's aggression in the Gaza Strip has killed more than 29,000 Palestinians since October 7; most are women and children.