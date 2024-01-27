Islamic Resistance strikes US military base in Syria for second time
Shafaq News / "The Islamic Resistance in Iraq" announced on Saturday targeting a US military base in Syria for the second time within hours.
The Resistance stated that "its fighters attacked the occupied Koniko base deep in Syrian territory with a missile barrage on Saturday."
Earlier on Saturday, the "Islamic Resistance in Iraq" declared targeting two American bases in Syria, namely the "Green Village Base and Koniko Oil Field Base," with drones.