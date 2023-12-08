"Islamic Resistance in Iraq" targets U.S. base in Syria

Shafaq News / The "Islamic Resistance in Iraq" targeted, for the second time within hours, the "Kharab Al-Jir" American base in Syria.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the Kharab Al-Jir base, situated in the countryside of Rmeilan in northeastern Al-Hasakah, was hit by at least three missiles. Ground defenses at the American base attempted to intercept targets in the sky of the region.

Today, the Kharab Al-Jir airport, where U.S. forces are stationed, was struck by rockets launched by Iran-backed groups. One of the missiles fell in the airport's yard, with no reported human casualties, as per the Observatory.

It's noteworthy that this airport was converted by U.S. forces into a cargo airport and military base.

Since October 19th, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights has documented 50 attacks on International Coalition bases, distributed as follows:

-11 attacks on the Al-Omar oil field base

-9 attacks on the Al-Shaddadi base in the countryside of Al-Hasakah

-9 attacks on the Koniko gas field base

-10 attacks on the Kharab Al-Jir base in Rmeilan

-7 attacks on the Al-Tanf base

-2 attacks on the Tel Baidar base in the countryside of Al-Hasakah

-1 attack on the American base in Roubarba in the countryside of Al-Malikiyah

-1 attack on the Qasrak base in the countryside of Al-Hasakah