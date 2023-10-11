Iraqi Shiite Faction ready to join Gaza conflict, warns against U.S. intervention

Shafaq News/ The Sayyid al-Shuhada Brigades, a prominent Iraqi Shiite armed faction, declared its readiness to participate in the conflict against Israel, including the possibility of entering Gaza.
The brigades' spokesman, Kazem Al-Fartousi, told Shafaq News Agency, emphasized the deep-rooted importance of the Palestinian cause for the Arab and Islamic world.
"If a distress call arises, all Iraqi factions will be the first to respond. We will determine when and how the factions intervene in the Gaza war." He said.
Al-Fartousi warned about potential American involvement, stating that any such intervention would target American bases and interests in Iraq and the region.
He asserted that Iraqi factions could directly engage in the Gaza conflict, affirming their readiness to act upon any signal from the Palestinian resistance to join the battle.
The Sayyid al-Shuhada Brigades, established in 2013, were formed to safeguard Shiite shrines globally, promote Iraqi unity, and mitigate sectarian conflicts.
They have actively supported Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and have concentrated their efforts on protecting the Sayyida Zainab shrine in the southern suburbs of Damascus.
The Gaza conflict escalated with the launch of Operation "Al-Aqsa Flood" by the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement "Hamas" on October 7. This operation involved thousands of rockets launched from the Gaza Strip, resulting in specific operations, including storming settlements and street clashes between Palestinian fighters and Israeli forces. Israel initiated Operation Iron Swords in response, carrying out intense airstrikes on Gaza.
The Israeli military's relentless strikes continue, targeting more than 200 locations in one area. The Al-Furqan neighborhood faced three attacks, with over 450 sites deemed by Israel as "Hamas sites engaged in hostile activities against Israel" also being targeted.
The Israeli attacks on Gaza killed hundreds of Palestinians, including many children.
Amidst the conflict, U.S. President Joe Biden warned Iran and Lebanese Hezbollah against intervening, affirming strong support for Israel.