Iraq tops the list of Arab countries with the highest number of COVID-19 cases

Category: World

Date: 2022-02-09T06:19:42+0000
Iraq tops the list of Arab countries with the highest number of COVID-19 cases

Shafaq News/ A "World Meter" tally showed that 401 million people had contracted COVID-19 around the world, noting that have 5.8 million passed away from the complications of the virus.

The virus has been detected in 210 countries since its outbreak in December 2019.

The U.S (75.8 million cases) registered the highest number of mortality cases due to COVID-19 with 932,433. Brasil (26,793,497 cases) and India (42,410,611 cases) followed with death tolls of 634,118 and 505,308 cases.

Iraq ranked first among Arab countries in terms of caseload with 2,258,844 cases. It ranked third in the region, with Iran and Turkey in the top spots.

