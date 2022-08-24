Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraq's political upheaval delays talks between Tehran and Riyadh, Iranian diplomat says

Category: World

Date: 2022-08-24T16:24:06+0000
Iraq's political upheaval delays talks between Tehran and Riyadh, Iranian diplomat says

 Shafaq News/ A delayed sixth round of talks between Saudi Arabia and Iran in Baghdad will take place when the conditions are right in Iraq, Iran's ambassador to Kuwait said in published remarks confirmed by his embassy on Wednesday.

Riyadh and Tehran, the leading Sunni Muslim and Shiite powers in the region respectively, have been locked in a decades long rivalry. Last year, they launched direct talks in a bid to improve relations.

Baghdad has hosted five rounds of talks so far, the last in April.

Iran's envoy in Kuwait, Mohammad Irani, told Al Rai newspaper a new round was scheduled last month but was delayed due to the "latest developments in Iraq", which is facing a political crisis that has prevented the formation of a government.

"There is agreement on resuming discussions with a sixth round ... but we must wait for an Iraqi invitation after the current events in Iraq," Irani said.

He said the talks would aim to reach agreement for a direct meeting between the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia and Iran.

The Saudi government media office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Saudi Arabia, which severed ties with Iran in 2016, launched the direct talks last year as global powers worked to revive a 2015 nuclear pact with Iran.

Riyadh and its Gulf allies have pressed for any deal to address their security concerns regarding Iran's ballistic missiles programme and network of regional proxies.

related

Tehran asks Baghdad to mediate the release of an Iranian pilgrim detained in Saudi Arabia

Date: 2022-08-21 07:09:15
Tehran asks Baghdad to mediate the release of an Iranian pilgrim detained in Saudi Arabia

Iran cites progress in talks with Saudi Arabia

Date: 2021-09-23 12:20:18
Iran cites progress in talks with Saudi Arabia

Saudi Diplomat Accuses Iran Of Playing 'Games' As Sides Hold Talks To Repair Ties

Date: 2021-12-13 12:46:13
Saudi Diplomat Accuses Iran Of Playing 'Games' As Sides Hold Talks To Repair Ties

Saudi delegation to attend the Iranian President inauguration, Iranian media says

Date: 2021-08-04 10:47:43
Saudi delegation to attend the Iranian President inauguration, Iranian media says

Saudi Arabia wants to see "verifiable deeds" from talks with Iran, Reuters confirms

Date: 2021-05-07 15:20:27
Saudi Arabia wants to see "verifiable deeds" from talks with Iran, Reuters confirms

Iran, Saudi Arabia have made initial agreement on certain issues, official says

Date: 2021-11-01 09:32:40
Iran, Saudi Arabia have made initial agreement on certain issues, official says

Saudi foreign minister: some progress in talks with Iran

Date: 2022-05-24 14:49:41
Saudi foreign minister: some progress in talks with Iran

Iran Welcomes Saudi Crown Prince's Remarks On Ties

Date: 2022-03-05 20:41:26
Iran Welcomes Saudi Crown Prince's Remarks On Ties