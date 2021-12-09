Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraq hands over Iran the remains of 55 soldiers killed in the 80s war

Category: World

Date: 2021-12-09T09:21:46+0000
Iraq hands over Iran the remains of 55 soldiers killed in the 80s war

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Iran received from Iraq the remains of 55 soldiers who died in their 1980-88 war.

The Iranian media reported that the remains were handed over at the border crossing point of Shalamcha, Khuzestan province, southwest of Iran.

According to the Iranian " Fars " Agency, units of the Internal Security Forces in Khuzestan province held a ceremony to receive the remains.

Although the Iran-Iraq war ended more than 30 years ago, the fate of many soldiers on both sides remains unknown.

related

Prominent politicians enter Iranian presidential elections

Date: 2021-05-15 19:20:50
Prominent politicians enter Iranian presidential elections

Cooperation with China is part of the Active Resistance, Iranian senior official

Date: 2021-03-29 11:25:39
Cooperation with China is part of the Active Resistance, Iranian senior official

Iraq-Iran cooperation to secure the long share borders

Date: 2021-04-01 17:43:31
Iraq-Iran cooperation to secure the long share borders

Iran pledges to resolve all disputes in the region

Date: 2021-10-03 11:22:26
Iran pledges to resolve all disputes in the region

Iran's presidential elections are “pretty manufactured”, Spokesperson says

Date: 2021-06-22 06:40:11
Iran's presidential elections are “pretty manufactured”, Spokesperson says

U.S. Seizes four Iranian Fuel Cargo

Date: 2020-08-14 06:26:03
U.S. Seizes four Iranian Fuel Cargo

36 Organization condemned Iran's " Gross Injustice" against the Kurdish minority

Date: 2021-02-09 13:48:32
36 Organization condemned Iran's " Gross Injustice" against the Kurdish minority

Iran may attack “Israel” from Yemen or Iraq, Israeli army spokesman said

Date: 2020-12-26 06:27:00
Iran may attack “Israel” from Yemen or Iraq, Israeli army spokesman said